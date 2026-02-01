Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.02.2026 14:35:00

Is It Time to Buy This Historically Cheap E-Commerce Stock? (Hint: It's Not Amazon)

The rise of online shopping has been one of the most notable secular trends that has shaped our economy in the past couple of decades. Advancements in internet speeds, as well as greater adoption of smartphones, certainly paved the way for the e-commerce sector to thrive. The industry's growth is set to continue, as physical retail still commands the vast majority of spending in the U.S. Investors looking to put money to work behind this tailwind might want to consider this historically cheap e-commerce stock. Hint: It's not Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten