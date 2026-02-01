Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
01.02.2026 14:35:00
Is It Time to Buy This Historically Cheap E-Commerce Stock? (Hint: It's Not Amazon)
The rise of online shopping has been one of the most notable secular trends that has shaped our economy in the past couple of decades. Advancements in internet speeds, as well as greater adoption of smartphones, certainly paved the way for the e-commerce sector to thrive. The industry's growth is set to continue, as physical retail still commands the vast majority of spending in the U.S. Investors looking to put money to work behind this tailwind might want to consider this historically cheap e-commerce stock. Hint: It's not Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!