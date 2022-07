Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors have never seen a year like this, as the S&P 500 index had its worst six-month start in over 50 years. Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up.Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Fundamental analysis was out, and whatever was the hot new thing was in. This year has brought many investors up short, but that doesn't mean they should just go home and lick their wounds.