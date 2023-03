Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This young year hasn't been perfect, but it's been generally kind to growth stocks. Investor sentiment turned against high-octane stocks in 2021 and 2022, but many of the former market darlings started to bounce back in January.They're not all participating in the recovery effort. Some of the worst-performing stocks of 2023 -- down at least 20% year to date -- happen to be growth stocks. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have had a rough start to 2023. They're down 24%, 39%, and 21%, respectively so far this year.Is this a dinner bell for contrarians? Let's see if now is a good time to buy these three out-of-favor growth stocks.