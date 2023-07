Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks had a bad year in 2022, suffering severe share price drops amid the inflation-powered economic crisis. Many of these stocks are coming back strong this year -- but a few stubborn laggards continue to trend downward.Inquiring minds want to know if July is an excellent time to give the market's worst-performing growth stocks a second chance. Let's take a look.I'm working with a very tight definition of growth stocks for this investigation. Only 41 stocks have delivered at least 15% compound annual growth rates (CAGR) on both the top and bottom lines over the last five years, while your average analyst also expects the 15% earnings growth to continue for another five years.Continue reading