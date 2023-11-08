|
08.11.2023 20:07:00
Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?
The stock market has been unforgiving lately. Plant-based dairy alternative pioneer Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) and animal wellness leader Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) have plummeted over 60% year to date.But these are no fly by-night wannabes. Your average Wall Street analyst expects substantial earnings growth over the next five years, and these companies are household names.Beyond the hectic nature of an inflation-flavored downturn, a serene analysis may reveal undervalued potential. Or maybe not -- so let's get to work and find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!