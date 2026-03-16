UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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16.03.2026 18:20:00
Is It Time to Buy UiPath With the Stock Beaten Down?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) shares have had a rough start to the year, with the stock price down nearly 30% year to date, as of this writing. The stock got caught in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off, and its Q4 earnings report did little to ease investor fears, despite the company solidly beating expectations and issuing upbeat guidance.UiPath is a robotic process automation (RPA) company that has been transforming itself into an AI orchestration platform to help manage both simple software bots and AI agents. Let's take a close look at the company's quarterly results and prospects to see if the stock's sell-off is a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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02.12.25
|Ausblick: UiPath vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)