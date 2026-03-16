Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

UiPath Aktie

UiPath für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.03.2026 18:20:00

Is It Time to Buy UiPath With the Stock Beaten Down?

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) shares have had a rough start to the year, with the stock price down nearly 30% year to date, as of this writing. The stock got caught in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off, and its Q4 earnings report did little to ease investor fears, despite the company solidly beating expectations and issuing upbeat guidance.UiPath is a robotic process automation (RPA) company that has been transforming itself into an AI orchestration platform to help manage both simple software bots and AI agents. Let's take a close look at the company's quarterly results and prospects to see if the stock's sell-off is a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UiPath

mehr Nachrichten