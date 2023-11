Is It Time to Buy Warren Buffett's Favorite Credit Card Company?

It's clear Warren Buffett and his team at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) love credit card companies. Their business model is strong, as they take a slice of each transaction processed. This toll booth model is sustainable if you provide a vital product, which credit cards have become.Of the four major credit card issuers in the U.S., Berkshire owns shares of three of them. But which is his favorite?While Berkshire owns shares of Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), its positions are relatively small at 0.6% and 0.4% of its assets, respectively. It doesn't own any shares of Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS), which leaves American Express (NYSE: AXP) as the last remaining company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel