Is It Time to Ditch DocuSign Stock?

After reporting earnings on June 9, DocuSign 's (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock crashed 25%. This sell-off helped push DocuSign shares down more than 80% from their all-time high. This fall is pretty dramatic, but is it deserved? After all, DocuSign gained many customers over the past two years. But with the CEO stepping down immediately, a wrench has been thrown into the business. While I can't predict the future, I think this last quarter had some obvious signals investors and potential investors must be aware of.DocuSign's software is relatively self-explanatory: It allows parties to sign legally binding contracts without being there in person. Additionally, it offers a contract lifecycle management product that helps users quickly and efficiently process contracts, saving time and money. These tools were vital during the pandemic as few deals were closed in person.Continue reading