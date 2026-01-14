Time Aktie
Is It Time to Dump Your Shares of Eli Lilly?
If you bought Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares five years ago, you are sitting on some massive gains. The stock is up over 470% compared to a gain of roughly 85% for the S&P 500 index and a roughly 4% advance for the average pharmaceutical stock. Should you hold on to a big winner like this one or take your gains and move on? Here are some important facts to consider.Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was first to market with a GLP-1 weight loss drug. This class of medications represents a significant advancement that helps people lose weight without having to follow the traditional diet and exercise protocols that are usually the fallback. There are negatives to consider, such as the loss of muscle mass that comes along with the loss of weight, but for many people, GLP-1 drugs have been a huge help.
