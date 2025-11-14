Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
14.11.2025 14:20:00
Is It Time to Dump Your Shares of Intuitive Surgical?
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) have rallied over 30% in a month, vastly outdistancing the S&P 500 index's 4% gain over the same span. Should you sell shares of this surgical robotics company after its huge outperformance? Before you dump the stock, you need to ask yourself why you really bought it in the first place.Intuitive Surgical is a medical device company that makes surgical robots. Its da Vinci system was one of the first to market and is very well accepted globally.At the end of the third quarter of 2025, there were 10,763 da Vinci systems in place around the world. That was up from 9,539 a year earlier, which represents a 13% increase. And yet there were 20% more surgical procedures performed with da Vinci robots year over year, showing the strong demand for the technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
