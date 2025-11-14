Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 14:20:00

Is It Time to Dump Your Shares of Intuitive Surgical?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) have rallied over 30% in a month, vastly outdistancing the S&P 500 index's 4% gain over the same span. Should you sell shares of this surgical robotics company after its huge outperformance? Before you dump the stock, you need to ask yourself why you really bought it in the first place.Intuitive Surgical is a medical device company that makes surgical robots. Its da Vinci system was one of the first to market and is very well accepted globally.At the end of the third quarter of 2025, there were 10,763 da Vinci systems in place around the world. That was up from 9,539 a year earlier, which represents a 13% increase. And yet there were 20% more surgical procedures performed with da Vinci robots year over year, showing the strong demand for the technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:15 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen