Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.11.2025 10:20:00
Is It Time to Dump Your Shares of Pfizer?
A few years ago, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) represented the ideal pharmaceutical stock investment. The company, as leader in the coronavirus vaccine and treatment market, offered a great deal of growth, and thanks to its broad variety of products across indications and its commitment to dividend payments, offered investors safety too.But in more recent times, the pharmaceutical giant has experienced its share of struggles. Demand for coronavirus vaccines and treatments dropped, some of Pfizer's older blockbusters approached patent expiration, and revenue declined. All of this has weighed on stock performance, leaving the shares down almost 50% over the past three years. Considering this, is it time to dump Pfizer? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!