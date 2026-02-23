Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
23.02.2026 14:30:00
Is It Time to Dump Your Shares of Tilray?
Wall Street can be very unforgiving. Unfortunately, a stock doesn't remember prices it once traded at -- and prices can keep rising or falling. Investors have seen this firsthand with Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), a once-promising cannabis stock.Its shares have declined 16% over the past year. Even worse, the stock is down by 74% over the past three years and 97% over the past five years. Why has Tilray stock struggled, and is it time that investors dump their shares?Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
