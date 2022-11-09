|
09.11.2022 16:10:00
Is It Time to Give Up on Meta Platforms Stock?
Today's video is focused on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and why investors might want to remain bullish on the stock, even with numerous headwinds affecting the advertising giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Nov. 8, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 8, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!