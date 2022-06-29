|
Is It Time to Load up on Beaten-Down Growth Stocks (Like Tesla)?
It's been a challenging year for investors, with the S&P 500 index down more than 22%. In such an environment, growth investors inevitably may ask whether it's time to start loading up on some growth stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Here are some thoughts on the matter.Going into 2022, the general narrative around the market was as follows:That was the game plan. However, as Mike Tyson famously observed, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. The unfortunate reality is that raw material prices remain elevated, supply chain pressures persist, and companies struggle to secure components. Labor shortages are ongoing (witness the high-profile issues at airports); COVID-19 lockdowns have continued longer than most expected (notably in China), and Russia's invasion of Ukraine (along with the policy response to it) has exacerbated many of these issues.Continue reading
