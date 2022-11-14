|
14.11.2022 11:30:00
Is It Time to Pump the Brakes on Ethereum?
In the wake of The Merge, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) faces new questions about where it is headed next. Some of the much-hyped Ethereum improvements that were supposed to happen as a result of The Merge may take a lot longer to materialize than many people thought. People are realizing that The Merge was just the first stage in a multi-stage process.On Nov. 4, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin unveiled an updated roadmap and it includes a new, additional stage. As a result, the full path to Ethereum 2.0 now includes five stages, not four. Complicating matters further, we really don't know when any of these stages are going to be completed. Each stage could take months -- or each could take years. So is it time to pump the brakes on Ethereum?In July, Vitalik Buterin warned supporters that, even after The Merge, the transition to Ethereum 2.0 would only be 55% complete. At the time, he said there would be four distinct stages after The Merge -- the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge -- before the technological upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 would be complete. So many investors knew heading into September that The Merge was just the start, not the end goal. That might explain why the price of Ethereum never skyrocketed immediately after The Merge. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!