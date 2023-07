Is It Time to Sell Bitcoin?

The cryptocurrency market can be thrilling, but it also turns frustrating every so often. For example, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) looked ready to shake off the crypto winter doldrums and go for a run in the first half of 2023, posting a price gain of 83% in six months. But that's where the proverbial lactic acid set in and Bitcoin's price surge stopped. It didn't exactly crash, but nobody gets excited about a 4% price drop since the start of July.Is it time to give up on this stalled cryptocurrency, cash in whatever gains Bitcoin has given you so far, and move on to a different investing adventure? The swooning price chart suggests that some Bitcoin owners are doing exactly that, but I would think twice before selling my crypto right now. In fact, I bought some Bitcoin last week alongside robust portions of Ethereum and Polkadot, and I plan to grab more of these three crypto names in August.Here's why I'm not a Bitcoin seller right now, but an active buyer instead. You don't have to follow suit, but feel free to consider my reasons before hitting the sell button on your own Bitcoin holdings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel