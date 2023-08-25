|
25.08.2023 12:00:00
Is It Time to Sell Bitcoin?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has soared 57% in 2023 (as of Aug. 23), easily topping the 33% gain generated by the Nasdaq Composite Index. And in the past decade, the top digital asset has skyrocketed an impressive 21,000%. Even though the world's most valuable cryptocurrency is on an absolute tear and has undoubtedly been one of the best investments in the past 10 years, investors should be mindful of some risks. Only after seeing that context can we answer the question, "Is now the right time to sell Bitcoin?" Let's take a closer look. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!