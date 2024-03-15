|
15.03.2024 12:13:00
Is It Time to Sell Bitcoin?
In just the last month, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has increased more than 50% and notched a new all-time high of nearly $73,000 on Monday. Zooming out even further, the world's premier cryptocurrency has increased by more than 225% in the last year.No matter the type of asset, when its value increases in such a short period, it can create concern that it might be time to sell. However, before deciding to part ways with your precious Bitcoin, ask yourself a few questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
