Is It Time to Sell Coinbase?

As goes the cryptocurrency market, so goes Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). The company's stock plummeted 86% in 2022 as investor appetite for the risky asset class plunged and Coinbase saw its trading volume tank. But this year has been a complete turnaround as far as investor sentiment is concerned. As of Aug. 23, Coinbase shares were up 118% in 2023, crushing the broader Nasdaq Composite Index. They do, however, remain 78% off their all-time high. After a monster price surge, is now the right time to sell Coinbase? Let's take a closer look at this top cryptocurrency stock. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel