|
04.08.2022 17:26:49
Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock?
Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) investors had low expectations heading into the Q2 earnings release. The tech producer was likely to report a growth hangover compared to booming results a year ago. Earnings might be pressured by soaring costs as well.Garmin's actual results didn't even live up to those modest hopes, though, mainly because of weak demand in one of the company's biggest selling divisions. Some of that slump was expected, but the scale of the demand shift convinced executives to project a weaker fiscal 2022 than they had forecast back in April.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.22
|Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
04.08.22
|Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review: $600 Fitness Watch Outruns My Apple Watch - CNET (Cnet)
|
29.07.22
|Why Garmin Shares Tumbled This Week (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Garmin legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.22
|Garmin Q2 Earnings: 3 Trends to Watch (MotleyFool)