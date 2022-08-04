Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 17:26:49

Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock?

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) investors had low expectations heading into the Q2 earnings release. The tech producer was likely to report a growth hangover compared to booming results a year ago. Earnings might be pressured by soaring costs as well.Garmin's actual results didn't even live up to those modest hopes, though, mainly because of weak demand in one of the company's biggest selling divisions. Some of that slump was expected, but the scale of the demand shift convinced executives to project a weaker fiscal 2022 than they had forecast back in April.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.mehr Nachrichten