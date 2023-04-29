|
29.04.2023 13:30:00
Is It Time to Sell Netflix Stock?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been one of the defining stocks of the 21st century, rising nearly 27,000% since its IPO. However, the past few years have been a rollercoaster ride for shareholders as the company enters a new business phase. Over the past five years, Netflix's stock is only up 2%, but within that time frame, it was down as much as 47% and up as high as 120%.With that kind of volatility, investors might wonder if it's time to move on from Netflix and place their investment dollars elsewhere. So let's look at Netflix's prospects and decide what to do with the stock from there.When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Netflix experienced a massive demand boom as people suddenly had nowhere to go. Now that initial impact of the pandemic has dissipated, Netflix has lost a few subscribers but has kept the lion's share of them. Its global streaming paid memberships rose from 182.9 million to 232.5 million from first-quarter 2020 to Q1 2023. However, its growth has ground to a near-halt, as Netflix only grew its membership count by 4.9% in Q1. That's not an abnormal slowdown either; 2022 showed almost no growth too.Continue reading
