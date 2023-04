Is It Time to Sell Shiba Inu?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rapidly rising interest rates throughout 2022 spooked investors, pushing them out of the riskiest assets into safer ones. Amid this shift, the cryptocurrency market was crushed, going from $2.2 trillion at the start of 2022 to under $800 billion at the end. The so-called "crypto winter" was here. It's been a bit of a resurgence this year, as the cryptocurrency market cap is up about 51% in 2023 (as of April 5). And some of the most popular digital assets, like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), have seen their prices skyrocket through the first three months of 2023. As we've seen in the past, this meme token can quickly shoot up in a very short period of time . Even with this renewed sense of optimism, it might be time to book your gains and sell Shiba Inu. Here's why. Continue reading