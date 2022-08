Is It Time to Sell Shopify Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 27. The e-commerce enabler experienced double-digit revenue growth, but expenses rose sharply, generating an operating loss for Q2. Tellingly, days before the earnings release, the company announced it would lay off 10% of its workforce to recalibrate its headcount amid slower-than-expected revenue growth. Shopify thrived at the onset of the pandemic as millions of shoppers avoided brick-and-mortar stores. As economies reopen, folks are reverting to pre-pandemic habits that include more in-person shopping. The sharp reversal has some investors asking if it's time to sell Shopify stock.In its most recent quarter, which ended on June 30, Shopify's revenue grew by 16% year over year to $1.6 billion. To put that figure into context, dating back to 2013, Shopify's smallest annual revenue increase had been 47% in 2019. The 16% rate is a meaningful deceleration.