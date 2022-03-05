Is It Time to Sell This Beloved Wall Street Bets Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many stocks have come across the Wall Street Bets boards over the past year on Reddit, some with strong investment potential and others with little chance of providing returns other than a one-time pop. One name that seems to always come up is Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Over the past year, Palantir's stock has been on a roller-coaster ride and sits around $11, down 70% from its high after trading above $35 during January 2021. With its 2021 fiscal year in the books, the company reported solid growth and fantastic guidance. However, the stock still sold off 6% on the day after the earnings call. Is this stock permanently down on its luck, or is there a great investment case brewing for Palantir?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading