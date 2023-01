Is It Time to Sell This Top Dividend Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) has been a favorite stock among dividend investors.The consumer staples giant is nearly 200 years old. It's diversified across multiple household product categories like cleaning, grooming, health, and beauty, and it owns well-known brands like Tide laundry detergent and Gillette shaving products.The company's bona fides as a dividend stock are also impeccable. It's a Dividend King, having raised its quarterly payout every year for 66 years, and it's paid a dividend every year for 132 years. Continue reading