|
13.05.2023 17:00:00
Is It Time to Sell This Top iPhone Chip Supplier?
What initially started as a strong rally to start 2023 has quickly turned back into pessimism for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). It's not completely surprising. Smartphone sales, especially of Android devices, are in the middle of a nasty downturn -- and that's dragging down Skyworks' expected rebound for its wireless network connectivity chips.This may come as a surprise, especially considering the great quarter of device sales slow-but-steady Apple just reported. Skyworks said about 64% of its revenue was attributable to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple's other consumer electronics. Is it time to sell Skyworks Solutions stock? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!