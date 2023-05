Is It Time to Sell This Top iPhone Chip Supplier?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What initially started as a strong rally to start 2023 has quickly turned back into pessimism for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). It's not completely surprising. Smartphone sales, especially of Android devices, are in the middle of a nasty downturn -- and that's dragging down Skyworks' expected rebound for its wireless network connectivity chips.This may come as a surprise, especially considering the great quarter of device sales slow-but-steady Apple just reported. Skyworks said about 64% of its revenue was attributable to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple's other consumer electronics. Is it time to sell Skyworks Solutions stock? Continue reading