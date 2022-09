Is It Time to Sell UiPath Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a long, slow, painful decline for software automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Shares are down 85% from their all-time high reached in the spring of 2021. The good news is the business itself is still growing, but the bad news is that growth rate is slowing -- and profitability remains elusive. That's not exactly the right combination of factors shareholders want to see. Nevertheless, UiPath is still a promising stock long-term. So is it time to sell?It was notable that UiPath crossed the mark of $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue (or ARR, which annualizes the value of recurring subscription sales) in Q2 of its 2023 fiscal year. Specifically, ARR was $1.04 billion, or up 44% from last year. However, quarterly revenue of $242 million was up at a far slower 24% pace, and down from the 32% quarterly revenue growth rate in Q1 2023.Continue reading