Is It Time to Sell Zoom Video Communications Stock?

Three years ago when vast numbers of workers were sent home as the world began its COVID-19 social-distancing effort, Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) software became a vital tool that many companies and organizations used to continue to do business. As a result, Zoom 's business expanded rapidly. However, since mid-2022, it experienced little to no growth.Zoom's fiscal 2024 second quarter was no exception -- its results were once again ho-hum. So is it time for investors to move on from Zoom , or is there more to gain from holding the stock?When stocks get hyped up because of investor sentiment but later crash when reality hits, they don't always return to their highs. Consider Cisco and Oracle, for example.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel