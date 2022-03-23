Is It Time to Worry About Roblox's Growth?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on recent price action, current news, and growth opportunities for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA). Roblox recently shared its February metrics, and the company is still seeing growth in daily active users. Electronic Arts recently released a new game, and it's a company investors should watch during this correction. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the market prices of March 21, 2022. The video was published on March 21, 2022. Continue reading