Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
09.03.2026 18:07:00
Is It Too Early to Call the Bottom on Disney Stock?
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have buckled below $100 again. It's the first time in more than 10 months that the entertainment giant isn't trading in the triple digits. It's an odd stock chart for a company that has more good news than bad in that span of time, but the markdowns aren't entirely unjustified.Disney is a provider of premium travel experiences worldwide, vulnerable when the global economy is coming under fire. Inflationary pressures are percolating, especially with the cost of the fuel required to get families going on road trips and on airplanes to get to its leading theme parks skyrocketing. With more money now going to fill up the tank -- as well as the unemployment rate creeping higher -- there will be less money to go around to hit up the multiplex, subscribe to premium streaming video services, and hop on a cruise ship.Advertisers also tend to pare back when the economy is iffy. Why pay up for a lead when the target of that campaign is less likely to part with shrinking disposable income?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Walt Disney
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|87,26
|-0,07%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
