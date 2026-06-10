AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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10.06.2026 17:43:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

On June 3, semiconductor giant Broadcom posted extremely strong operating results for its fiscal second quarter, but management's sales guidance came in lighter than Wall Street's expectations. This sparked a sell-off of practically every semiconductor stock, but those with high exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution were particularly hard hit.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's top suppliers of graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which are the main chips used to handle artificial intelligence training and inference workloads, and its stock is down 10% from last week's all-time high as I write this.However, AMD is still sitting on an eye-popping 12-month return of 300%. So could the recent dip be a buying opportunity, or have investors missed the boat?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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