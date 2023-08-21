|
21.08.2023 11:10:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Adyen Stock?
Share prices of Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) sank 36% on Aug. 17 after the Dutch fintech posted its results for the first half of 2023. Its revenue rose 21% year over year to 739.1 million euros ($804.4 million), which missed analysts' estimates by $40.7 million and represented its slowest half-year growth rate since its public debut in 2018.Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 10% to $348.3 million and missed the consensus forecast by $71.8 million. That decline reduced its EBITDA margin year over year from 59% to 43%, which raises troubling questions regarding its long-term EBITDA margin target of 65%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
