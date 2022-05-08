|
08.05.2022 12:08:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Airbnb Stock?
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 3. The short-term rental platform's revenue rose 70% year over year to $1.51 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $60 million.Its net loss narrowed from $1.17 billion to just $19 million, or $0.03 per share, which broadly beat analysts' expectations by $0.27. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $229 million improved from a loss of $59 million a year earlier, and also represented the first time its Q1 adjusted EBITDA turned positive.Those headline numbers are impressive, but investors might be wondering if it's too late to buy Airbnb at these levels. The stock still trades at 13 times this year's sales and remains about 130% above its initial public offering (IPO) price. That price has stayed more or less flat over the past three months, even as rising interest rates and other macroeconomic headwinds ravaged higher-growth tech stocks. Let's dig deeper into Airbnb's business to see if it's still a worthwhile investment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!