Is It Too Late to Buy Airbnb Stock?

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), the short-term rental platform, appear to have recovered from the bear market lows they reached late last year. Improving financials and an increased interest in AI seem to have boosted the stock by some 60% so far this year.Such a gain over a short time frame can lead prospective investors to believe they have missed out. But before reaching that conclusion, investors should take a closer look to see whether they still have an opportunity to profit from this internet and direct-marketing retail stock.Airbnb continues to change the face of the residential rental market -- outshining the first mover in the market, Expedia's Vrbo, by applying AI to the short-term vacation rental market to find opportunities. Thanks to this research, AI can help with searches, the powering of chatbots, and the pricing of properties.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel