08.09.2023 23:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Airbnb Stock?
This has been a solid year for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) investors. Shares of the online vacation rentals marketplace provider have jumped 66% in 2023, despite concerns that the company's growth could hit a speed bump in the short run.The stock fell big time in May after the company's second-quarter outlook pointed toward slowing growth. However, Airbnb delivered better-than-expected results for Q2 2023 last month, driven by healthy travel demand that led to robust growth in the number of nights and experiences booked on its platform. What's more, the company's third-quarter guidance was better than what Wall Street was looking for.Does this mean investors who have missed Airbnb's terrific rally this year should consider buying the stock in anticipation of more gains? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
