|
07.02.2023 16:42:17
Is It Too Late to Buy Alibaba Stock?
Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock is up more than 20% this year as China relaxed the zero-COVID restrictions that were throttling its economic growth. Is it too late to buy Alibaba right now, or does it still have more room to run this year?Alibaba's stock closed at its all-time high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020. At the time, many investors considered it to be a solid long-term investment because it was China's largest e-commerce and cloud platform company.But two years later, Alibaba's stock dropped below its IPO price of $68. That collapse was caused by a painful streak of regulatory, macroeconomic, and competitive challenges.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!