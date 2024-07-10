|
10.07.2024 11:05:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?
It's hard to imagine that brands like Android, YouTube, Google, and even Fitbit fall under the same company. Each is a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), making the company one of the most successful organizations in history. Its stock price hit a new all-time high last week, crossing $190 per share. Meanwhile, recent developments suggest that Alphabet still has plenty of room to run over the next decade and beyond.Alphabet has benefited from a rally across tech, which has seen its shares soar about 57% since last July. Wall Street has grown bullish about companies pushing the envelope in artificial intelligence (AI), with Alphabet one of the biggest names in the industry. The Google company has been an AI-first firm since 2016, innovating with its DeepMind AI research laboratory.Additionally, Alphabet has a dominating position in digital advertising that is delivering significant financial growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
