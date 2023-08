Is It Too Late to Buy Alteryx Stock?

Share prices of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) sank 18% on Aug. 8 after the data analytics company posted a mixed second-quarter report. Its revenue rose 4% year over year to $188 million and beat analysts' estimates by $6 million. It narrowed its adjusted net loss from $32 million to $26 million, or $0.37 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.30.Those headline numbers weren't disastrous, but Alteryx issued a grim outlook for the third quarter and significantly reduced its full-year guidance. Let's take a closer look at those challenges to see if it's too late to buy Alteryx's battered stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel