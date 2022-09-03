Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been the king of e-commerce for many years. The industry has been changing in unpredictable ways recently, fueled by unforeseen events. It took a huge leap forward at the beginning of the pandemic, and as its growth evens out, is its high growth finished? And how will that affect Amazon stock? According to Statista, Amazon leads any other e-commerce operators by a wide margin. As of June 2022, it was responsible for 38% of all U.S. e-commerce sales, followed by Walmart with 6.3%. Part of that is due to Amazon's marketplace, its third-party platform, which it started in 2000. Marketplace accounted for 60% of its total gross merchandise volume in 2021, which amounts to about 25% of total e-commerce sales in the U.S. But after skyrocketing sales at the height of the pandemic, growth is slowing down. This is due to a confluence of factors such as facing tough comparisons from high growth last year, moving past a flood of stimulus money, and inflation. North America product sales increased 10% year over year in the second quarter.Continue reading