|
14.08.2023 13:06:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become a favorite on Wall Street this year, with its stock up 64% since Jan. 1. The company has rallied investors with a growing push into artificial intelligence (AI) and a gradual recovery in its e-commerce segments after last year's economic downturn. The tech giant's market cap of $1.4 trillion makes it the world's fifth-most-valuable company, thanks to leading market shares in online retail and cloud computing. Amazon's immense growth over the last decade might make you think the best time to invest in its stock was long ago. However, the company is a leading force in multiple areas of tech which could offer substantial growth over the long term.So, here's why it's not too late to buy Amazon stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
