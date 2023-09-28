|
28.09.2023 13:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has come a long way since it started as an online book retailer almost 30 years ago. It has become a household name worldwide, dominating e-commerce markets in multiple countries. Its meteoric rise provided the resources to expand to countless other industries, from cloud computing to AI, space satellites, grocery, consumer robotics, and more. The company's success sent its stock soaring more than 133,000% since it went public in 1997. For non-tech companies, Amazon's rapid growth might indicate it has little room left to offer investors substantial gains. However, tech is an ever-expanding market that massively profits from its innovative nature. And as one of the biggest names in tech, Amazon remains an attractive investment. Here's why it's not too late to invest in Amazon stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
