11.10.2023 11:05:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a company to watch this year, with its e-commerce business rebounding from a disastrous 2022 and an increasing position in artificial intelligence (AI). The retail giant's stock has risen some 55% since Jan. 1, as Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish over its long-term prospects. Founded nearly 30 years ago in 1994, Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer out of Seattle. Its online marketplace has made it a household name worldwide, with its stock rising about 700% over the last decade. The company has stumbled over the last year, having to contend with macroeconomic headwinds and declines in consumer spending. However, a return to profitability in its e-commerce business and a burgeoning AI division could take it far over the next five to 10 years. So, is it still worth buying Amazon stock, or is it too late? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

02.10.23 Amazon Buy UBS AG
26.09.23 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12.09.23 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
11.09.23 Amazon Buy UBS AG
04.08.23 Amazon Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 125,64 1,80% Amazon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Asien geben ab
An den Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag Verkuste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen