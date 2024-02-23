|
23.02.2024 13:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
After suffering a perfect storm during the downturn, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) returned to form over the past year. Improving economic conditions and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) provided a boost for the stock, sending it up 84% over the past year -- more than triple the 27% gains of the S&P 500.Many believe the Federal Reserve has engineered a soft landing -- when inflation is ultimately brought under control while the economy avoids a recession -- but the specter of strong pricing pressure remains.What does this mean for investors who sat out Amazon's recent rally? Should they buy now in the hopes of additional gains or avoid the stock because of the economic uncertainty that lingers? Let's see what the evidence reveals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Amazon ersetzt Walgreens im Dow Jones - Amazon-Aktie fester, Walgreens-Aktie gibt deutlich ab (dpa-AFX)
|
21.02.24
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Amazon im Plus vor Dow-Aufstieg - Absteiger Walgreens leidet (dpa-AFX)
|
21.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Wall Street: Amazon ersetzt Walgreens im Börsenindex Dow Jones (Handelsblatt)
|
20.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Amazon-Aktie kommt kaum vom Fleck: Bezos verkauft drittes Aktienpaket (finanzen.at)