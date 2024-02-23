23.02.2024 13:00:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?

After suffering a perfect storm during the downturn, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) returned to form over the past year. Improving economic conditions and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) provided a boost for the stock, sending it up 84% over the past year -- more than triple the 27% gains of the S&P 500.Many believe the Federal Reserve has engineered a soft landing -- when inflation is ultimately brought under control while the economy avoids a recession -- but the specter of strong pricing pressure remains.What does this mean for investors who sat out Amazon's recent rally? Should they buy now in the hopes of additional gains or avoid the stock because of the economic uncertainty that lingers? Let's see what the evidence reveals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

