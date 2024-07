Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?

Shares in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) hit a new all-time high last week, rising to $200 per share. The rally came as multiple tech companies similarly achieved new highs, including Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.Recent dips in unemployment increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. Lower interest rates will allow companies to borrow at a lower cost, a prospect that has made Wall Street bullish.However, a potential decrease in interest rates isn't the only reason to consider buying Amazon 's stock. After more than a year of impressive gains in its e-commerce business, the company is on a promising growth trajectory. Meanwhile, Amazon's heavy investments in markets like cloud computing, AI, and digital advertising are beginning to pay off.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool