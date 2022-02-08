|
08.02.2022 13:55:00
Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) showed that its growth story continues as it released its fourth-quarter and 2021 earnings. Amid outsized revenue and earnings increases, investors reacted by bidding AMD stock higher by 5% in the following session.That gain serves as the latest growth spurt in a trend that has taken AMD stock higher by nearly 3,600% since Lisa Su became CEO in October 2014. Now, following that considerable growth, prospective stockholders may wonder whether it is too late to benefit from the AMD growth story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
