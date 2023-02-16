Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After suffering a massive decline during 2022's bear market, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has staged a dramatic comeback in recent months. Since its October low, it has risen by more than 54%.However, even after the recent surge, the semiconductor stock is down by approximately 48% since November 2021. Have investors missed the opportunity to buy AMD at a discount or is there still have a chance to profit from AMD?Given the 54% price performance of the past few months, one could easily conclude that they missed the boat on AMD. Some of the gains AMD and many other tech stocks saw can be attributed to recent indications that interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are finally leveling off. But such good news can only go so far.Continue reading