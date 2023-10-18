|
Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?
When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO Lisa Su took her position, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy, and its stock hovered around $3 a share. However, the company has come a long way since then, delivering stock growth of more than 2,600%. AMD has massively profited from the success of its Ryzen line of central processing units (CPU), which launched in 2017 and helped it take a significant chunk out of Intel's market share. The semiconductor company is gearing up to do the same to Nvidia next year, with its sights set on the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market. AMD has massive potential over the long term, making its stock an attractive option right now. Here's why it's not too late to buy AMD stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
