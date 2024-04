Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology took off in a big way last year. This generated explosive demand for the high-performance semiconductor chips produced by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).As a result, AMD shares more than doubled from a 52-week low of $81.02 reached last May to a high of $227.30 in March. Since then, AMD's stock price has dipped along with the broader stock market.Does this share price decline create a buy opportunity despite AMD's amazing stock climb? To answer that question, a closer examination of AMD is necessary.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel