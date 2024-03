Is It Too Late to Buy American Express Stock?

Credit card company American Express (NYSE: AXP) has been on a roll since the calendar turned over. Shares are up 21% since January. Now at 52-week highs, the question is whether this run can keep going or if investors on the sidelines have missed the boat.Fear not; there is still an opportunity to be had.Long-term investors are looking at potential consumer tailwinds over the coming years, and growth could remain resilient despite household credit card debt sitting at record highs today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel