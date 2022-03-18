|
18.03.2022 14:38:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has delivered exceptional returns to shareholders over the years. Investors who bought Apple 10 years ago have seen their shares rise by 700%. Overall, the company has risen to a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion. That incredible growth has some curious investors asking if it's too late to buy Apple stock. Let's look closer at the business and its prospects to answer that question. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
